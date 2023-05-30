Salem woman killed in crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem woman has been identified as the person killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Karen Kingery was driving a Ford Escape SUV at high speed on Goodwin Avenue in Roanoke County, according to Roanoke County Police. Police say she crossed Wildwood Road, went airborne and hit several trees.

Kingery was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, according to police, who say alcohol or other drugs may have been a factor in the crash.

