Surgeon General deems social media a risk

Latest warning shows a potential risk to mental health of our children
While technology and social media can have positive benefits, the weight of evidence showing they are negatively kids' mental and physical physical health is beginning to outweigh the positives.(WSAW Tom Zurawski)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The US Surgeon General recently identified social media as a potential risk to the mental health of our children and teenagers.

Here @ Home sits down with Mike Wade, Coordinator of Community Wellness & Outreach for the New River Valley Community Services (NRVCS), to talk about young people and the access they have to smartphones. Wade discusses how much time the average child spends looking at social media, why the Surgeon General deems it harmful and what recommendations he has to address the problem.

Listen to our conversation and see how you can help navigate the online world safely with your child.

