Surgeon General deems social media a risk

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The US Surgeon General recently identified social media as a potential risk to the mental health of our children and teenagers.

Here @ Home sits down with Mike Wade, Coordinator of Community Wellness & Outreach for the New River Valley Community Services (NRVCS), to talk about young people and the access they have to smartphones. Wade discusses how much time the average child spends looking at social media, why the Surgeon General deems it harmful and what recommendations he has to address the problem.

Listen to our conversation and see how you can help navigate the online world safely with your child.

