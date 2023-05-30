Birthdays
Two killed in Henry County crash

By Justin Geary
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person died in a crash in Henry County Friday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred on Rt. 220, just north of Rt. 641 in Henry County.

57-year-old Bruce Guilliams, of Roanoke, was driving a Mazda 3 south on Rt. 220, when he ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree.

Guilliams was pronounced dead at the scene.

