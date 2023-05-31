Birthdays
Are workers going back to the workplace?

Many people left the workforce when COVID hit, and now that’s changing
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In this month’s Career Corner, we look at some interesting findings when it comes to Virginia’s job market.

Tim Saunders, Business Engagement & Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works, tells us the labor participation has increased significantly over the last year.

Last month the labor participation rate jumped to 66.2 percent in Virginia. That was the highest rate since 2014.

There are around 4 and a half million people working in Virginia right now, about 500,000 more than two years ago. That’s a big jump and it’s helping fill many of these open positions, especially in restaurants and retail.

So what does that mean if you’re looking for a job? Listen in to our conversation for some great advice as you navigate the job market.

