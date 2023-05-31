Drier and warmer weather returns

Slowly decreasing clouds through the morning

Warmer temperatures return for the end of the week

A front moves through late Saturday

NEXT FEW DAYS

The low pressure continues to hover near the North Carolina coast allowing the opportunity for lingering clouds and some mist and drizzle this morning. Clouds will slowly decrease allowing for sunshine to return and temperatures look to warm into the 70s.

Some sunshine returns later today with highs in the 70s. (WDBJ Weather)

Weak high pressure will continue to build in for the rest of the week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with highs in the 70s and lower 80s. Friday will feature highs in the 80s with partly sunny skies and limited shower chances.

WARMER WEEKEND

Low-end rain chances return for Saturday and Sunday thanks to another system crossing through. Looks like some places could get by dry all weekend long as precipitation will be considered spotty!

Weekend front brings a chance of showers late Saturday. (WDBJ Weather)

Right now Saturday’s rain/storm chance would develop later in the day and may linger into Sunday. Highs for our weekend will warm into the 70s and 80s.

THE TROPICS

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1st and typical tropical development happens in the Gulf and near the Atlantic coast for the month of June.

The hurricane season starts on Thursday and these are common locations for development. (WDBJ Weather)

The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. This has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days. At this time a few long term models bring some rain from this system early next week.

Tropical outlook for the next 5 days. (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College researchers at Smith Mountain Lake and dives into the process of how they gather data to ensure our water is safe for swimming and other recreation. Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College at Smith Mountain Lake chatting about the process of how to gather the data to ensure our water is safe for our communities. (WDBJ7)

