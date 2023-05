McDOWELL, Va. (WDBJ) - Caring for small farm animals is a tall order. Koressa Malcom is keeping a nine-generation farm alive with the care of abandoned, neglected and abused miniature horses.

In this episode of Hometown Stories, we take a tour of Elegius Mini Equine Sanctuary and meet some of the farm’s big personalities.

You can listen to this episode here:

