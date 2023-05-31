How the debt ceiling default could impact your student loan payments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lawmakers are racing to reach a deal on the debt ceiling. Regardless of the outcome, student loans could be affected.

If lawmakers vote on the current deal, student loan payments would start back up soon. If the government defaults on its debt, that could impact government financial aid programs for higher education.

For more than three years, borrowers have not had to make a payment on their student loans. But the current deal that sits before Congress would end the payment pause by fall 2023.

A student loan advocate with the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia explained the current deal would affect more than one million Virginians with loans.

“Not only do we have borrowers who have had loans for 10, 15, 20 years, but we also have new borrowers who haven’t even started the process and don’t even know what that process looks like,” Scott Kemp said.

Kemp explained borrowers should start preparing to pay off their loans.

“I think there is a segment of the population that believes that their loans are going to get forgiven, and I would encourage them to plan for them to not be forgiven,” Kemp said. “Get yourself ready, find out what your amount is in loan payments that’s gonna be factored into your budget.”

The Biden Administration extended the loan payment pause multiple times, but the debt ceiling deal would make it harder for the president to restart the pause.

An associate professor of political science and senior political analyst at the institute for policy and opinion research explained restarting loan payments would be a significant impact on families in Southwest Virginia.

“I think it would be hard to imagine that ending this pause would have no impact on household budgets,” Dr. Bryan Parsons said.

Dr. Parsons explained if the US defaults on its $31.4 trillion debt, financial aid for students could be affected.

“The U.S. would be unable to fulfill its financial obligations, including spending on programs that Congress has appropriated,” Dr. Parsons said.

The U.S. Supreme Court could still decide on cancelling loans up to $20,000, but experts say don’t count on that happening.

Experts recommend borrowers should research what their loans are, update their contact information, and start factoring those monthly payments into their budget.

