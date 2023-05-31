Lynchburg giving away trees

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s Departments of Public Works and Parks & Recreation have coordinated an opportunity for city residents to obtain trees for planting, free of charge.

The initiative is “part of the City of Lynchburg’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and fostering a greener urban landscape,” according to a city news release.

This initiative aims to encourage residents to “take an active role in enhancing the beauty and environmental health of their neighborhoods.”

Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Diamond Hill Recreation Center at 1005 17th Street, a wide variety of tree species will be available. The trees, according to the city, have been “carefully selected to thrive in the local climate and complement the existing flora.”

Residents can choose from an array of trees including Northern Red Oak, White Oak, Fringe Tree, Chaste Tree, Sourwood and Magnolia. Members of the Lynchburg Tree Stewards will be on hand to assist residents in selecting the ideal tree and provide information on planting and maintenance.

“We are thrilled to provide residents with an opportunity to bring the beauty and benefits of trees to their neighborhoods,” said Nicholas Meyer, Urban Forester with the Department of Public Works. “This event not only helps beautify our city but also strengthens our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.”

The trees will be distributed on a first-come-first serve basis, and proof of city residence must be provided, such as a valid driver’s license or utility bill.

Funding in part for this project was provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry and the Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges.

