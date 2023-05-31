Moneta Farmers Market opens for the season

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - A new farmers market will be open in Bedford County.

This is the first year for the Moneta Farmers Market and the market manager said there will be sixteen local vendors people can shop from.

The market will be a producer-only meaning vendors will be selling only what they raise, grow, or create.

You can get meats, eggs, bread, homemade gifts and more.

The market manager, Dorothy McIntyre, says it’s important to support our local farmers.

”We’ll we’re a big agriculture county, Bedford County is, and so it’s important to show that we have these commodities in the area so that we bring in the business to our area and support the economy with our local products,” said McIntyre.

McIntyre said she also hopes to attract more people to Downtown Moneta.

”Downtown Moneta has had a lot of growth with their restaurants. There will be new condos coming in so it feels like it’s the right time that people are starting to come and notice Moneta and Smith Mountain Lake,” said McIntyre.

The farmers market will be open every Wednesday from now until September 6th.

It’s taking place in Downtown Moneta at the corner of Celebration Avenue and White House Road.

Hours are from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

