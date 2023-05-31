Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

North Myrtle Beach opens to new public parking lot for beachgoers

The city of North Myrtle Beach announced that a new parking lot is open on 6th Avenue South and...
The city of North Myrtle Beach announced that a new parking lot is open on 6th Avenue South and South Ocean Boulevard.(Source: City of North Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Beachgoers will have another place to park in North Myrtle Beach.

The city’s Public Works Department helped create a parking lot at 6th Avenue South and South Ocean Boulevard.

It adds 30 new parking spots in the Ocean Drive District.

According to the North Myrtle Beach parking map, it will cost people $3/hour to park in the lot.

CLICK HERE to see parking areas and the rates in North Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released of four killed in big rig-vs.-SUV crash on I-81
Salem woman killed in crash
Backup on 81 NB in Montgomery County because of crashes at MM 120... 5.29.23
I-81 back open after crashes in Montgomery County
Temperatures begin to warm later this week.
Sunny breaks possible at times along with lower shower chances
A school report shows an instructional aide grabbed a four year old during school hours
Former school aide charged with assault and battery after allegedly “grabbing student by the neck and shoulders”

Latest News

Steven Lorent mugshot
Bedford County man sentenced for strangulation and domestic assault
Governor Glenn Youngkin's office said the change will take effect July 1.
Youngkin: Virginia agencies eliminating higher-ed degree requirements for some state jobs
Coal
U.S. Dep. of Justice files civil action against Gov. Justice’s son and 13 coal companies
Pulaski County Library System
Pulaski County Library system showing support to Parks and Rec staff