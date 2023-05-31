Pet Talk: Vacation dilemma... board your pet or get a sitter?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

This week’s question: “I’ve planned a week-long vacation this summer and I cannot take my pets with me. I’m also nervous about being away from them. Should I board my pets or should I get a pet sitter? How do I find a reliable pet sitter or boarding kennel?”

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.