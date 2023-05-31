Birthdays
Pulaski County Library system showing support to Parks and Rec staff

Pulaski County Library System
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PULAKSI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Library System is showing love to the county’s Parks and Rec department.

The library is filling its front window with notes and letters from the community after Friday’s fire that destroyed a recreation building.

Anyone is allowed to swing by and write words of encouragement to the parks staff. The goal is to fill the entire front window with messages of support.

“Different folks have given us little messages to the park,” Library Director Sally Warburton said. “We have some from children, some from staff, some from the community, just letting everybody know how much we appreciate the park, the pool and especially the staff who work there.”

The display will be in the window for at least a few weeks.

Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 31, 2023
