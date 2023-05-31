Roanoke College poll says consumer sentiment continues to climb in Virginia

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A new poll from Roanoke College says consumer sentiment continues to climb in Virginia.

The Virginia Index of Consumer Sentiment increased by 3.8 points during the second quarter, the highest level since November 2021.

The survey indicates Virginians are more optimistic about the future, as inflation continues to moderate and the labor market remains strong.

Dr. Alice Kassens is a Professor of Economics at Roanoke College, and Senior Analyst with the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research.

“When you see people reporting they feel positive about our economy, about their finances, about buying large expensive items, that’s a sign they feel comfortable with their job, with how the economy overall is, and so they’ll keep spending,” she told WDBJ7 in an interview.

Kassens said we haven’t returned to the levels of consumer sentiment we saw four years ago, but she says we’re rebounding nicely from the lows we experienced during the pandemic.

