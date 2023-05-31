RPD seeking public feedback on overall performance

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department and Roanoke Police Academy are asking residents to give feedback as it participates in the CALEA Law Enforcement Accreditation process.

The departments are seeking feedback on the delivery of public safety services, engagement in the service community, and overall candidacy for accreditation status.

RPD says the intent of the accreditation process is to provide the agency with information on how it can improve.

Residents can give their feedback on the department’s performance by clicking here.

There is no deadline for feedback, and the link will remain open indefinitely.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.