Salem Police ask for help finding runaway teen

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teenage girl who may be headed to North Carolina.

Alyssa Matson, 14, was last reported seen May 29, 2023, and is listed as a runaway, according to police.

Alyssa is 5′2″ and 98 pounds, according to police, with brown hair and eyes, though she may be wearing non-prescription teal contacts. She has three earrings in each ear, a nose ring and a scar on the back of her left thigh area.

Police say she is not from Virginia and may be on the way to North Carolina.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Salem Police at 540-375-3083.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.