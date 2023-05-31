Birthdays
Summer Reading Program held at Roanoke County Public Library

Program is for all ages, all reading levels
Summer Reading Program
Summer Reading Program(Summer Reading Program)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We want our kids to continue using their brains during the summer months- and this is a great way to dive into reading!

The Summer Reading Program at Roanoke County Public Library begins June 6.

Reading programs are for all ages and this year the theme is STEAM Powered Summer.

Everyone receives a completion prize for reading three books. There are also grand prizes at the end of summer.

There will be kickoff parties, performers for children and families, laser tag for teens, traveling passport appointments, and more.

Listen in to our conversation with Bayleigh Vidovich, the Senior Branch Manager about all that is going on at your hometown library!

