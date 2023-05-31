Tips you need to know before you fly off to your summer vacation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The summer travel season is here and the Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers to be prepared.

TSA reported pre-pandemic travel levels during this past Memorial Day weekend.

Officers recommend downloading the free “MyTSA” app before you fly. A supervisory TSA officer at the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport explained passengers should also wear shoes that are easy to take off to help save time in the security line.

”You won’t have to be doing that hopping dance trying to pull off your boots, and also remember socks,” Roseanne Buckley said. “You don’t want to be the one that stinks up the airport in the summer because you’re not wearing socks.”

TSA is also reporting an increase in the number of guns going through security. A TSA spokesperson explained if you’re flying with a firearm, it needs to be properly secured in a checked bag.

”People have been telling us that they forgot they have a loaded gun with them,” Lisa Farbstein said. “If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times.”

Officers also recommend signing up for TSA Pre Check. If your kids are under the age of 17, they can go through the faster line with you for free.

