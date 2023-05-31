Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Tips you need to know before you fly off to your summer vacation

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The summer travel season is here and the Transportation Security Administration is reminding travelers to be prepared.

TSA reported pre-pandemic travel levels during this past Memorial Day weekend.

Officers recommend downloading the free “MyTSA” app before you fly. A supervisory TSA officer at the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport explained passengers should also wear shoes that are easy to take off to help save time in the security line.

”You won’t have to be doing that hopping dance trying to pull off your boots, and also remember socks,” Roseanne Buckley said. “You don’t want to be the one that stinks up the airport in the summer because you’re not wearing socks.”

TSA is also reporting an increase in the number of guns going through security. A TSA spokesperson explained if you’re flying with a firearm, it needs to be properly secured in a checked bag.

”People have been telling us that they forgot they have a loaded gun with them,” Lisa Farbstein said. “If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times.”

Officers also recommend signing up for TSA Pre Check. If your kids are under the age of 17, they can go through the faster line with you for free.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released of four killed in big rig-vs.-SUV crash on I-81
Salem woman killed in crash
Backup on 81 NB in Montgomery County because of crashes at MM 120... 5.29.23
I-81 back open after crashes in Montgomery County
Temperatures begin to warm later this week.
Sunny breaks possible at times along with lower shower chances
A school report shows an instructional aide grabbed a four year old during school hours
Former school aide charged with assault and battery after allegedly “grabbing student by the neck and shoulders”

Latest News

Roanoke College
Roanoke College poll says consumer sentiment continues to climb in Virginia
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial
Loan payments could start back up by fall 2023
How the debt ceiling default could impact your student loan payments
TSA Prepares For Busy Summer Travel Season
TSA Prepares For Busy Summer Travel Season