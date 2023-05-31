Twin Valley Roller Derby set for season opener

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The home season opener for Twin Valleys Roller Derby (TVRD) in Roanoke is June 3 at the Berglund Center.

The game will be against Ghost Fleet Roller Derby at 7 p.m. Admission is $10; children 8 and under get in free.

TVRD will accept donations for Angels of Assisi at the game, and there will be adoptable animals.

The team has ongoing open recruitment, Wednesday nights from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., and will teach you everything you need to know; no gear or equipment needed.

The team’s president, Cathy Cockrell, and sanctioning director, Sara McKnight, stopped by 7@four to let us know what’s happening this season.

For more information, check out facebook.com/TwinValleysRollerDerby.

