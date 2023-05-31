USA Cycling announces new courses for 2023 Amateur Road National Championships

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - In mid-June, cyclists from across the country will arrive in Virginia’s Blue Ridge for the USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships.

Wednesday morning, organizers announced three new courses in Roanoke County, Franklin County and the city of Roanoke.

They include an individual time trial in Roanoke County on Wednesday June 14, road races in Franklin County on Thursday and Friday June 15 and 16, and a sprinters’ race or criterium in downtown Roanoke on Saturday June 17.

USA Cycling CEO Brendan Quirk said competitors in the four-day event represent the next generation of elite cyclists.

“It’s kind of like somebody who’s on an NCAA Final Four winning team,” Quirk explained. “Those are the kids that get drafted in the NBA draft. This race is kind of the equivalent of that. You get on the podium here, you’re a legit contender to be an international caliber athlete. That’s the quality of athlete that’s going to be here.”

It wouldn’t have happened without coordination by organizations including Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

“We’re seeing the fruits of a lot of our work over the past,” said VVBR Board Chair Lee Wilhelm.

And the planning required regional cooperation from local governments.

“Not every city gets a chance really to host a national championship, and that speaks so well for our community,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea.

“We welcome this opportunity to showcase our outdoor adventure and beauty,” said Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chair Martha Hooker.

“It’s just a wonderful opportunity that more people get to come in and enjoy what we have every day,” said Franklin County Board of Supervisors Chair Tim Tatum.

Organizers said we can expect an increase in cycling activity as the event approaches, and some traffic delays on race days.

They are still looking for volunteers, and encouraging spectators to show their support, especially on Saturday June 17 when the criterium returns to downtown Roanoke.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.