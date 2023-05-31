WHO report recommends people trying to lose weight avoid artificial sweetener

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The World Health Organization recently released a report recommending people avoid artificial sweetener if they’re trying to lose weight.

The organization reports those sweeteners have not been shown to help with weight loss long-term for children and adults. It goes on to say the sweeteners may actually bring on side effects including an increased risk for cardiovascular disease and Type 2 Diabetes.

C.J. Duhon, a registered dietician with Carilion’s Medical Weight Loss program, joined Here @ Home to talk about ways to get the sweet taste you crave while trying to maintain a healthy diet.

