Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

WHO report recommends people trying to lose weight avoid artificial sweetener

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The World Health Organization recently released a report recommending people avoid artificial sweetener if they’re trying to lose weight.

The organization reports those sweeteners have not been shown to help with weight loss long-term for children and adults. It goes on to say the sweeteners may actually bring on side effects including an increased risk for cardiovascular disease and Type 2 Diabetes.

C.J. Duhon, a registered dietician with Carilion’s Medical Weight Loss program, joined Here @ Home to talk about ways to get the sweet taste you crave while trying to maintain a healthy diet.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Names released of four killed in big rig-vs.-SUV crash on I-81
Salem woman killed in crash
Backup on 81 NB in Montgomery County because of crashes at MM 120... 5.29.23
I-81 back open after crashes in Montgomery County
Temperatures begin to warm later this week.
Sunny breaks possible at times along with lower shower chances
A school report shows an instructional aide grabbed a four year old during school hours
Former school aide charged with assault and battery after allegedly “grabbing student by the neck and shoulders”

Latest News

Be aware of fresh water algae and bacterial blooms
Health Concerns With Artificial Sweeteners
Health Concerns With Artificial Sweeteners
What To Know About VDH Algae Bloom Advisories
What To Know About VDH Algae Bloom Advisories
Claire Parker Foundation Holds Blood Drive
Claire Parker Foundation Holds Blood Drive