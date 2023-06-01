Agape Center NRV renovating old school building

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Agape Center of the NRV is working on turning an old Christiansburg elementary school into a new home for the center.

“This space right here actually will be where we mentor our clients,” Director of the Agape Center NRV Kim Bowman said.

The goal is to create a space where people feel welcome.

Having a central location the Agape Center can call their own will help.

“We will have a full furniture store that clients can get furniture from, we will be moving our clothing boutique up to this area, it will allow us to do our training and we’ll give a space for the Celebrate Recovery Program that is now meeting at Belmont Church and give us room for our gift center,” Bowman said.

Right now, the renovation is expected to cost around $500,000 and the center hopes it will be complete in the fall.

“I’m looking forward to having a place where people can feel comfortable and have a good environment and feel special when they come in,” Bowman said. “We don’t want to treat people like a number. Each person is special. They have a special story and we want them to feel that when they come in.”

In order to get the project done, a lot of the labor is coming from volunteers.

“We will need help throughout the project,” Bowman said. “Right now we need crews to come out on Saturdays and help with the rest of the demolition and then we’ll need cleanup crews to come in as well as skilled construction workers to help with different phases.”

The center says this building will be a big step towards helping meet the need in the community.

If you would like to donate to the project click here.

To volunteer you can contact debra@agapecenternrv.org

