Botetourt Farmers’ Market Flower Festival is Saturday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt Farmers’ Market is having its first Flower Festival Saturday, June 3 at Buchanan Town Park from 10AM-2PM.

The market aims to highlight local agriculture, and this festival will showcase surrounding flower farms.

Enjoy free admission, food trucks, Homestead Creamery ice cream, live music and more.

As guests on 7@four, Sarah Sowers with Sarah’s Petals Cut Flower Farm and Sarah Melendy of Mountain Thyme Honey talked about the farmer’s market and the flower festival.

