Downtown Lynchburg Association announces winners of Launch LYH pitch competition

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Downtown Lynchburg Association has announced the winners of its inaugural Launch LYH pitch competition.

The program’s purpose is to help economic growth and revitalization efforts by helping entrepreneurs start, relocate, or expand their business downtown.

The total grant funds of $115,000 were divided among the winners according to their overall scores, respective business needs, and growth plans.

The winners of the competition can be found below:

Super Rad! – ($25,000)- Set to be Lynchburg’s exclusive arcade bar, Super Rad! plans to revitalize downtown nightlife with a fusion of retro and modern gaming, alongside inventive culinary offerings. From live music nights and thrilling gaming tournaments to an open ‘Free to Play’ arena, it will create an inclusive environment, inviting all to relive arcade nostalgia and seize the opportunity to be the hero.

PREAM – ($25,000)- PREAM (Plants Rule Everything Around Me) is preparing to revolutionize indoor gardening, offering a wide array of houseplants and care accessories. With a unique focus on houseplant health and diversity, PREAM will cultivate an inclusive indoor gardening community by adapting to evolving plant needs and fostering plant education.

Wolfbane Productions – ($25,000)- Wolfbane Productions, a theater company, will expand to Downtown Lynchburg, enriching the local arts scene. With its new location, Wolfbane Productions aims to engage a wider audience and promote the arts community through innovative and immersive theatrical experiences.

Lynchburg Golf & Social – ($10,000)- Lynchburg Golf & Social, an extension of River District Golf & Social in Danville, VA, blends golf and entertainment. It provides realistic golf simulation, exceptional dining, and drinks in a lively sports bar ambiance. Customers can experience high-quality golfing in a relaxed setting, making it the ultimate destination for top-quality entertainment, food, and beverages.

Mosaic Collective + Threaded – ($10,000)- Mosaic Collective and its sustainable thrift store, Threaded, will move to a bigger location on Main Street from 5th Street. These stores embody a dedication to social and environmental justice. Mosaic promotes fair trade and empowers marginalized communities, while Threaded encourages a circular economy, and affordability, and raises awareness about fast fashion’s impact. Through community giveback initiatives and a ‘Cash for Clothes’ concept, they are transforming retail into a catalyst for global sustainability and equality.

The Lost Playground – ($10,000) - The Lost Playground will be coming to Downtown Lynchburg, offering a diverse menu, a nine-hole mini golf experience called Lucky Putt; duckpin bowling, a cutting-edge gaming area, and a comfortable indoor/outdoor lounge with backyard games. Lucky Putt, their standout attraction, will transform traditional mini golf into an interactive, challenge-based game with exclusive technology, providing an exceptional social experience.

Easy Speak Dance Hall & Events – ($10,000) - Easy Speak Dance Hall & Events, LLC, will provide an immersive dance experience with various styles, lessons, and live music events. In addition to dancing, the venue will offer beverages, snacks, and pizzas, and host special dinner events. It will also be available for private rentals and community gatherings, serving as a versatile hub for the local community.

All winning businesses will open or expand their businesses in Downtown Lynchburg within the next year.

