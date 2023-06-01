A drier end to the week ahead of Saturday’s backdoor front

Minimal shower chances through Friday

Warmer temperatures return for the end of the week

Few showers/storms possible later Saturday

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Weak high pressure will continue to build in for the rest of the week, keeping most of us dry for Thursday and Friday. A few spotty, passing showers can’t be ruled out across central Virginia and the southside on Thursday. Highs Thursday will be in the 70s for most with a few low 80s. Keep in mind, even with clouds funneling back in from time-to-time, the UV index will still be high! Typical burn time will be around 15-25 minutes.

Thursday's Forecast (WDBJ Weather)

Friday will feature highs in the 80s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows both of these nights will be in the 50s and low 60s.

WEEKEND DETAILS

Scattered rain chances return for the second half of Saturday thanks to another cold front moving in from north to south.

Saturday begins sunny which helps warm us well into the 80s. By the afternoon, clouds enter followed by showers and storms.

COVERAGE: Scattered showers and storms

TIMING: Afternoon and evening and into early Sunday morning. Check back for more specific times!

SEVERE RISK: A few stronger storms are possible. The main concern is gusty winds.

A late-day cold front may bring some showers and storms late Saturday afternoon/evening. (WDBJ7)

THE TROPICS

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1st and typical tropical development happens in the Gulf and near the Atlantic coast for the month of June.

The hurricane season starts on Thursday and these are common locations for development. (WDBJ Weather)

The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. This has a 20% chance of development in the next 7 days. At this time a few long term models bring some rain from this system early next week, but there is still a lot of uncertainty thanks to this system being so disorganized right now.

Tropical outlook for the next 5 days. (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College researchers at Smith Mountain Lake and dives into the process of how they gather data to ensure our water is safe for swimming and other recreation. Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College at Smith Mountain Lake chatting about the process of how to gather the data to ensure our water is safe for our communities. (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.