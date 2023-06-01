Executive News Producer

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WDBJ:

WDBJ7, WZBJ and WDBJ7.com are a Gray-owned dominant CBS affiliated media powerhouse in beautiful Roanoke, Virginia. Known as “Your Hometown Station®”, WDBJ7 and WZBJ serve 26 counties across the Blue Ridge Mountain region and produces 60.5 hours of award-winning local news coverage, more than any of its competitors in the Roanoke/Lynchburg market.

Job Summary/Description:

The Executive Producer oversees the content and flow of daily newscasts and other platforms. EP mentors, leads, and coaches producers to help them grow. EP helps coordinate severe weather and breaking news coverage, ensures the product is accurate, and promotes the image of the station.

Duties/Responsibilities include (but not limited to):

- Lead editorial meetings along with assignment managers

- Work with producers to prioritize and organize newscasts following station brand and goals.

- Oversee the content and flow of daily newscasts

- Ensures copy is written clearly, concisely and conversationally by reporters, anchors and producers

- Must maintain a working knowledge of current events, community issues, and list of local contacts

- Research and brainstorm story ideas and articulate the ideas so that others understand your vision

Qualifications/Requirements:

- Able to manage, mentor, and lead a team of producers

- Able to edit video and audio on industry-standard equipment

- Basic computer skills including internet usage and word processing applications

- Ability to write clearly and accurately

- Able to be creative and create compelling and memorable newscasts

- Willingness to work flexible hours and possess ability to work well with co-workers

- Works effectively with other departments to achieve efficiency and consistency

- Possesses a broad working knowledge of the market

- issues, people, and places important to making informed news decisions

- Strong news judgment

- Strong research skills, including conducting online research using various search engines

- Ability to handle and adjust accordingly to last minute changes

- Ability to make quick decisions and work well under pressure

- Advanced knowledge of newsroom software

- Web publishing/posting skills, photo editing, limited HTML skills

- Strong initiative and attention to detail is required

- Excellent multi-tasker, strong organizational skills

- Ability to work with limited supervision is a must

- Ability to keep up with national and local news/weather is required

- Knowledge of how social media outlets work; experience with web

- Understanding of and ability to follow and enforce the journalistic code of ethics

- Maintains professional and ethical conduct at the station and in the community

- Remains positive and fosters a positive work environment

Interested applicants may go to gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, type in the job title or station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume and references

(Current employees interested in this position can apply through the Gray-TV UltiPro employee portal)

Additional Info:

