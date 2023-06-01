Fundraiser set to rebuild after Pulaski County recreation fire

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County has started ‘Rebuilding Randolph Park,’ a tax-deductible fundraiser designed to help the youth of the county after a fire destroyed a recreation building last week.

Friday, May 26, 2023, the Evelyn Alexander Waterpark and pool facility at Randolph Park caught fire and was destroyed. A statement from the county reads, “This loss has severely impacted the ability to operate the waterpark complex safely and will prevent the county from providing numerous community programs at the complex for the 2023 season.”

Find out more about the fundraiser and how you can donate here: givelocalnrv.org/organization/Randolph-Park-Pool

