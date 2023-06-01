Birthdays
Homestead Creamery celebrates National Dairy Month

Bottles of custard inside the cooler at Homestead Creamery.
(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURNT CHIMNEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Homestead Creamery is pouring a cold glass of milk in honor of World Dairy Month this June.

Creamery President Walt Frazier and Sales Manger Erin Saake visited Here @ Home on World Milk Day to talk about why their Farm Market location makes for a fun family field trip this season.

Together they explained more about Homestead’s A2A2 milk and ice cream and how it can be easier for people to digest.

Additionally, Homestead is looking forward to its Farm Day where families can visit one of the founding farms Oct. 7.

People can visit the Homestead Creamery Farm Market Monday through Saturday at 7254 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Wirtz.

