HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: On the Border-the Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band to take the stage June 2 at First Fridays in Roanoke

Doors open at 5 pm
On the Border-the Ultimate Eagles Tribute band takes the stage in downtown Roanoke June 2
On the Border-the Ultimate Eagles Tribute band takes the stage in downtown Roanoke June 2
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Fans of the Eagles can’t help but get a “Peaceful, Easy Feeling” when they hear the band’s timeless hits from the ‘70s.

Since 2010, fans have also enjoyed hearing those songs from On the Border-the Ultimate Eagles Tribute band.

WDBJ7 asked band leader Tracy Maples if his band had ever met any members of the Eagles.

‘I met Joe Walsh, and Tim actually did some recording with Bernie Leadon back in the ‘90s with a band he has up in Boston,” says Maples.

His favorite Eagles song to perform is “One of These Nights.”

“I think maybe the actual recording of it reminds me of the ‘70s. It takes me back to a time. That was always an iconic song to me,” says Maples.

Even more than the original, as a tribute band On the Border can connect to the audience on a more personal level.

And Maples says the First Friday’s audience should expect a party.

“We go out and we have fun. That’s what people like about this band. We don’t just get up and play the music and walk away. We get up and have fun. We meet our audience. We spend time with them before, during and after the show,” he says.

And as far as ever playing with the Eagles, Maples is open to it.

“It’d be awesome. It’s be absolutely awesome,” he says.

Click here for a link to the First Fridays Roanoke schedule.

