LEAP officially opens new building in Roanoke’s West End

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit hopes a new building in Roanoke’s West End will help reach the community.

The Local Environmental Agriculture Project known as LEAP supports farmers and advocates for making food affordable.

Thursday the organization dedicated the new space built with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The new building has a food hub operation, offices, a retail store, and space for a farmers market happening on Tuesdays.

LEAP’s Executive Director Maureen Best says it will make them more visible and help keep food front of mind.

“And it really just helps make food be something front of mind and encouraging people to think about where the food is coming from how they’re eating and how do we really build stronger connections,” said Best. “So, that food is affordable and available to everyone in the community.”

You can see the new building at the open house on Saturday at 3 pm. The address is 1027 Patterson Ave. SW.

There will be tours, music, games, food for sale, and information about LEAP.

Football Team, Cheerleading Squad And Marching Band Come To Roanoke College
Protests Held Against Mountain Valley Pipeline In Debt Ceiling Deal
Missing Toddler Who Wandered From Daycare Found Safe
Yoga Studio Gives Back With Fundraiser
