Man arrested for damaging public utilities in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday for vandalizing U.S. Cellular and Rockbridge Regional Public Safety Communication Center equipment.

The Buena Vista Police Department, alongside the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a string of vandalisms that took place in May around multiple communication facilities around Buena Vista.

Information about the incidents can be found below:

05/18/23 - Thursday – Rockbridge Regional Public Safety Communications Center – 100 Baner Lane – Emergency communications tower was vandalized.

05/22/23 – 05/24/23 - City of Buena Vista Wastewater Treatment Plant – Area of 10th Street – Fiber optic cable was vandalized.

05/26/23 – Friday – 3:00 am - Cellphone Tower - 1700 Sycamore Ave – Multiple pieces of equipment belonging to Verizon and T-Mobile were vandalized.

05/27/23 – Saturday – 1:30 pm – Cellphone Tower – Area of 33rd Street – The Buena Vista City Water Supply Tank and multiple pieces of equipment belonging to Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and US Cellular were vandalized.

05/26/23 - 05/30/23 – Power Service Poles – Area of 12th & 13th Streets – Cables/Lines were vandalized.

05/28/23 – Sunday – 5:00 pm – Landfill Communications Tower – Landfill Road – US Cellular and Rockbridge Regional Public Safety Communication Center equipment was vandalized.

28-year-old Dylan Conner, of Buena Vista, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony damaging public services/property, in connection to the incident on Landfill Road May 28.

Conner is being held at the Rockbridge County Regional Jail.

