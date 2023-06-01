Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Men’s Health Day is Saturday

Event centers around free screenings and information on preventable health problems
Men's Health Day
Men's Health Day(Men's Health Day)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - June is Men’s Health Month, a great time to focus on the preventable health issues.

The Faith Health Ministry and Disciple Men’s Fellowship at Loudon Avenue Christian Church is holding a Men’s Health Day all to provide information on cancer, heart disease, depression and free screenings that could lead to early detection and prevention of preventable health problems.

Listen to our conversation and see how you can participate in this important event.

When: Saturday, June 3rd 8:15 a.m. – noon

Where: New Horizons Healthcare 3716 Melrose Avenue Roanoke VA

Facebook Page: Loudon Avenue Christian Church

Questions: Send email to loudonavenue@gmail.com

Telephone: 540.309.6538 – Leave message and you will receive a call back.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke County Police are investigating an incident at McAfee Knob... 5.26.23
Police determine sequence of events in McAfee Knob deaths
Names released of four killed in big rig-vs.-SUV crash on I-81
Salem woman killed in crash
A school report shows an instructional aide grabbed a four year old during school hours
Former school aide charged with assault and battery after allegedly “grabbing student by the neck and shoulders”
Crash kills man in Henry County... 5.26.23
Nine killed in crashes on Virginia highways over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Dr. Timothy Jarome leads research team at Virginia Tech investigating PTSD in women
Virginia Tech research looks at how a brain protein impacts PTSD in women
Cigarette smoking
Smoking kills more than 480,000 Americans per year
WHO report recommends staying away from artificial sweeteners when trying to lose weight
WHO report recommends people trying to lose weight avoid artificial sweetener
Be aware of fresh water algae and bacterial blooms