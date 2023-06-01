Men’s Health Day is Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - June is Men’s Health Month, a great time to focus on the preventable health issues.

The Faith Health Ministry and Disciple Men’s Fellowship at Loudon Avenue Christian Church is holding a Men’s Health Day all to provide information on cancer, heart disease, depression and free screenings that could lead to early detection and prevention of preventable health problems.

Listen to our conversation and see how you can participate in this important event.

When: Saturday, June 3rd 8:15 a.m. – noon

Where: New Horizons Healthcare 3716 Melrose Avenue Roanoke VA

Facebook Page: Loudon Avenue Christian Church

Questions: Send email to loudonavenue@gmail.com

Telephone: 540.309.6538 – Leave message and you will receive a call back.

