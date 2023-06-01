Birthdays
Names released of two people found dead after Dublin shooting

By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people found shot to death in Dublin Tuesday.

Deputies say they responded at 6:20 p.m. to the 5900 block of Wilderness Rad for a report of multiple gunshots with potentially two victims inside the home and found a deceased man and woman inside the home with gunshot wounds.

The male was identified as 27-year-old Jimmy Brewer and the female was identified as 25-year-old Ashley Nicole Ray, both from Dublin. Their bodies were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.

Two kids were inside the home at the time of the incident, both uninjured, and taken to a neighbor’s home until the Department of Social Services could arrive and assist.

Deputies say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

