One man dead after threatening deputy with machete

Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Amherst County Sheriff's Office(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMHERST CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man with a machete threatened an Amherst County Sheriff’s Office deputy Thursday.

The sheriff’s office received a call about a man behaving erratically outside a pickup truck near the intersection of Lexington Turnpike and Sandidges Road around 2:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to state troopers, the deputy approached the man when he was threatened with the machete. The deputy shot the man and the man died from his injuries.

The deputy was not hurt in the incident and has been placed on administrative leave per policy.

Football Team, Cheerleading Squad And Marching Band Come To Roanoke College
Protests Held Against Mountain Valley Pipeline In Debt Ceiling Deal
Missing Toddler Who Wandered From Daycare Found Safe
Yoga Studio Gives Back With Fundraiser
