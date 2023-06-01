One man dead after threatening deputy with machete

AMHERST CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man with a machete threatened an Amherst County Sheriff’s Office deputy Thursday.

The sheriff’s office received a call about a man behaving erratically outside a pickup truck near the intersection of Lexington Turnpike and Sandidges Road around 2:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to state troopers, the deputy approached the man when he was threatened with the machete. The deputy shot the man and the man died from his injuries.

The deputy was not hurt in the incident and has been placed on administrative leave per policy.

