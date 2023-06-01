Proposals submitted to renovate Fishburn Park cottage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new proposal has been submitted to renovate the dilapidated Fishburn Park cottage in Roanoke.

The proposal was submitted by Freeda Cathcart and Roni Sutton to the Roanoke City manager and the Roanoke City Council to renovate and maintain the house in Fishburn Park.

This comes after a previous proposal by Justin and Keri vanBlaricom to turn the cottage into a coffee house was declined. The vanBlaricoms’ contract with the city for the land runs until June 30. The coffee shop had received unanimous approval from the planning commission early in May.

Freeda Cathcart, one of the parties in the newest proposal, held concerns about the coffee shop in April.

See the development submissions below:

