Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Proposals submitted to renovate Fishburn Park cottage

Cottage at Fishburn Park
Cottage at Fishburn Park
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new proposal has been submitted to renovate the dilapidated Fishburn Park cottage in Roanoke.

The proposal was submitted by Freeda Cathcart and Roni Sutton to the Roanoke City manager and the Roanoke City Council to renovate and maintain the house in Fishburn Park.

This comes after a previous proposal by Justin and Keri vanBlaricom to turn the cottage into a coffee house was declined. The vanBlaricoms’ contract with the city for the land runs until June 30. The coffee shop had received unanimous approval from the planning commission early in May.

Freeda Cathcart, one of the parties in the newest proposal, held concerns about the coffee shop in April.

See the development submissions below:

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke County Police are investigating an incident at McAfee Knob... 5.26.23
Police determine sequence of events in McAfee Knob deaths
Names released of four killed in big rig-vs.-SUV crash on I-81
Salem woman killed in crash
A school report shows an instructional aide grabbed a four year old during school hours
Former school aide charged with assault and battery after allegedly “grabbing student by the neck and shoulders”
Crash kills man in Henry County... 5.26.23
Nine killed in crashes on Virginia highways over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Downtown Lynchburg Association announces winners of Launch LYH pitch competition
Graphic
Two-year-old boy reported missing from Hillsville daycare
Leesville Lake Dam
Water levels on New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly this weekend
Dylan Conner mugshot.
Man arrested for damaging public utilities in Rockbridge County