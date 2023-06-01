Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Radford Police chief announces resignation

Radford Police Chief Jeffrey Dodson, Jr.
Radford Police Chief Jeffrey Dodson, Jr.(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Police Chief Jeffrey Dodson, Jr. is resigning as of July 14, 2023, according to the city, and has accepted another unspecified job “which will allow more time with his family.”

Dodson served with the Culpeper Police Department for sixteen years, moving from patrol officer to lieutenant before becoming Radford’s Police Chief in January 2020. The city says, “Dodson’s three and half years with Radford have been marked by departmental modernization, creation of a Community Engagement Unit, peer support program, improved 911 communications, advanced training for officers, upgraded equipment, and helping the department to seek national accreditation process with CALEA.”

Radford City Manager David Ridpath said, “Chief Dodson’s professionalism, drive, and expert knowledge have been reassuring and a constant for a City Manager. Chief Dodson has steadily handled the wheel and advanced the Radford City Police Department over his tenure, he will be missed.”

Chief Dodson said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside the brave men and women of the Radford City Police Department. The men and women of this agency are doing amazing work each day. I will continue to pray for these officers as they continue to serve and protect the Radford Community.”

“We are incredibly thankful for and proud of Chief Dodson’s service and leadership,” said Mayor David Horton. “His efforts to expand and enhance community policing in Radford have improved relationships for citizens and those who help keep them safe. Serving during the COVID pandemic as well as the national civil issues of the past few years has been challenging and Chief Dodson has done an excellent job managing the uncharted waters we have faced.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke County Police are investigating an incident at McAfee Knob... 5.26.23
Police determine sequence of events in McAfee Knob deaths
Names released of four killed in big rig-vs.-SUV crash on I-81
Salem woman killed in crash
A school report shows an instructional aide grabbed a four year old during school hours
Former school aide charged with assault and battery after allegedly “grabbing student by the neck and shoulders”
Crash kills man in Henry County... 5.26.23
Nine killed in crashes on Virginia highways over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 1, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for June 1, 2023
Pulaski County Library Shows Support For Randolph Park
Pulaski County Library Shows Support For Randolph Park
Gun Violence Awareness Day
Gun Violence Awareness Day
Residents are encouraged to wear orange to honor victims on Gun Violence Awareness Day.
Roanoke organization shares importance of Gun Violence Awareness Day