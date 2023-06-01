Radford Police chief announces resignation

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Police Chief Jeffrey Dodson, Jr. is resigning as of July 14, 2023, according to the city, and has accepted another unspecified job “which will allow more time with his family.”

Dodson served with the Culpeper Police Department for sixteen years, moving from patrol officer to lieutenant before becoming Radford’s Police Chief in January 2020. The city says, “Dodson’s three and half years with Radford have been marked by departmental modernization, creation of a Community Engagement Unit, peer support program, improved 911 communications, advanced training for officers, upgraded equipment, and helping the department to seek national accreditation process with CALEA.”

Radford City Manager David Ridpath said, “Chief Dodson’s professionalism, drive, and expert knowledge have been reassuring and a constant for a City Manager. Chief Dodson has steadily handled the wheel and advanced the Radford City Police Department over his tenure, he will be missed.”

Chief Dodson said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to work alongside the brave men and women of the Radford City Police Department. The men and women of this agency are doing amazing work each day. I will continue to pray for these officers as they continue to serve and protect the Radford Community.”

“We are incredibly thankful for and proud of Chief Dodson’s service and leadership,” said Mayor David Horton. “His efforts to expand and enhance community policing in Radford have improved relationships for citizens and those who help keep them safe. Serving during the COVID pandemic as well as the national civil issues of the past few years has been challenging and Chief Dodson has done an excellent job managing the uncharted waters we have faced.

