Reece Beekman says he’s returning to UVA for his senior season

Reece Beekman returning to UVA(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Reece Beekman tells ESPN he’s withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to Virginia for his senior season because he wants to become an NBA first round draft pick and get his degree.

Beekman was projected to be a second-round NBA draft pick if he was selected at all. Beekman was projected as the 43rd best prospect in ESPN’s draft rankings, and says the thought of returning to UVA was too much for him to pass on.

Beekman was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and Third-Team All-ACC last season, helping Virginia win the ACC’s regular season championship.

