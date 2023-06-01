Roanoke law enforcement officials team up to offer new safe exchange zone

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office will offer a new Safe Exchange Zone location for residents beginning June 1.

Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash felt it was important to give citizens a safe place for exchanges.

After a discussion with Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman, Judge Rogers, and Chief Judge Clemens, they agreed this space will be utilized to execute custody transfers, exchanges from online purchases, and/or other private parties transfers where safety may be a concern or there is a need for recorded video surveillance.

Both safe zone spaces are highlighted in yellow and are located in the parking lot adjacent to the left side of the Oliver Hill Justice Center, located at 315 Church Ave SW.

The Safe Exchange Zone consists of two designated parking spaces.

These two parking spaces are under video surveillance 24/7.

Parking is being restricted to those using the zones.

Law enforcement officials say if someone involved in an exchange is not willing to meet at a Safe Exchange Zone, the transaction may be worth reconsidering.

If assistance is needed between 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, the public is asked to contact 540-853-2580.

