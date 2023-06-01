Roanoke organization shares importance of Gun Violence Awareness Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council signed a proclamation earlier this month to participate in National Gun Violence Awareness Day for the first time. Those efforts were made possible by Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer, also known as “FEDUP.”

“We’ve got Trish White-Boyd, she’s been behind us. Joe Cobb is behind every effort that we endeavor. We’ve just worked very closely with Trish, especially to get this proclamation and the first Friday in June, declared National Gun Violence Awareness Day,” said Renea Taylor, with FEDUP.

The community is encouraged to wear orange starting on Friday and through the weekend to honor victims of gun violence. FEDUP will be wearing orange the whole month.

“We’re asking, probably more than anything, love, empathy, we want to bring awareness to let the community know, this hurts, this hits home, every time someone loses a loved one to gun violence, it takes the whole community back,” said Taylor.

Taylor was joined by fellow members Rita Joyce and Tracy Penn. FEDUP is proud to have the support of city leaders in their efforts.

“It means everything. And the word that comes to mind, again, it’s bittersweet. It’s bitter, because real blood was shed, you know, I lost my father, Tracy, and I lost our father and our brother to gun violence, Rita lost her son. So you know, that’s the bitter part of it. But the sweet part is that, their lives were not last in vain. And, you know, we’re gonna continue the legacy, and just to continue to let people know that this is not acceptable,” said Taylor.

With 29 shootings this year, FEDUP is hopeful that awareness will help the continued efforts to address gun violence in the city.

“We want to be able to come out and enjoy our loved ones and enjoy our neighborhoods and just be in the community. So we’re excited and we’re hopeful this brings new hope and new life, this time of quiet and we just pray that it continues,” said Taylor.

For more information on FEDUP, you can find their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.