Two-year-old boy reported missing from Hillsville daycare
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A two-year-old boy has been reported missing from Noah’s Ark daycare in Hillsville, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say they received a call about the toddler’s disappearance at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
The boy was last reported seen wearing a blue tank top and shorts. No photo has been made available.
The department says multiple resources are being used to find the child.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.