Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Two-year-old boy reported missing from Hillsville daycare

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A two-year-old boy has been reported missing from Noah’s Ark daycare in Hillsville, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call about the toddler’s disappearance at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The boy was last reported seen wearing a blue tank top and shorts. No photo has been made available.

The department says multiple resources are being used to find the child.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke County Police are investigating an incident at McAfee Knob... 5.26.23
Police determine sequence of events in McAfee Knob deaths
Names released of four killed in big rig-vs.-SUV crash on I-81
Salem woman killed in crash
A school report shows an instructional aide grabbed a four year old during school hours
Former school aide charged with assault and battery after allegedly “grabbing student by the neck and shoulders”
Crash kills man in Henry County... 5.26.23
Nine killed in crashes on Virginia highways over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Cottage at Fishburn Park
Proposals submitted to renovate Fishburn Park cottage
Downtown Lynchburg Association announces winners of Launch LYH pitch competition
Leesville Lake Dam
Water levels on New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly this weekend
Dylan Conner mugshot.
Man arrested for damaging public utilities in Rockbridge County