Two-year-old boy reported missing from Hillsville daycare

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A two-year-old boy has been reported missing from Noah’s Ark daycare in Hillsville, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call about the toddler’s disappearance at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The boy was last reported seen wearing a blue tank top and shorts. No photo has been made available.

The department says multiple resources are being used to find the child.

