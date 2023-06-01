Virginia Tech research looks at how a brain protein impacts PTSD in women

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Post-traumatic stress disorder affects millions of Americans every year with women at least two times more likely to develop PTSD than men.

Researchers at Virginia Tech are trying to understand the science behind this trend and are now pointing to a particular protein.

Dr. Timothy Jarome joined Here @ Home to explain more about how the protein, ubiquitin, is involved in forming fear-based memories for traumatic events in women.

Listen to the conversation to learn more about Jarome’s lab and how their work could help develop future therapeutic interventions to treat PTSD in women.

