Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Water levels on New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly this weekend

Leesville Lake Dam
Leesville Lake Dam(Makayla Shelton)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power says water levels downstream of Claytor Lake and Leesville dams could rise rapidly this weekend.

This comes after a notification that power generation at the hydroelectric plants could be increased to meet demands on the regional electric grid due to the weekend’s expected high temperatures.

Below Claytor Dam, water levels could increase up to two feet in a matter of minutes. Water levels below Leesville Dam could increase as much as eight feet over a seven-hour period.

Those considering recreating on the rivers should monitor AEP’s website for additional information and follow Smith Mountain or Claytor Facebook pages for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke County Police are investigating an incident at McAfee Knob... 5.26.23
Police determine sequence of events in McAfee Knob deaths
Names released of four killed in big rig-vs.-SUV crash on I-81
Salem woman killed in crash
A school report shows an instructional aide grabbed a four year old during school hours
Former school aide charged with assault and battery after allegedly “grabbing student by the neck and shoulders”
Crash kills man in Henry County... 5.26.23
Nine killed in crashes on Virginia highways over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Cottage at Fishburn Park
Proposals submitted to renovate Fishburn Park cottage
Downtown Lynchburg Association announces winners of Launch LYH pitch competition
Graphic
Two-year-old boy reported missing from Hillsville daycare
Dylan Conner mugshot.
Man arrested for damaging public utilities in Rockbridge County