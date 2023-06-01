Water levels on New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power says water levels downstream of Claytor Lake and Leesville dams could rise rapidly this weekend.

This comes after a notification that power generation at the hydroelectric plants could be increased to meet demands on the regional electric grid due to the weekend’s expected high temperatures.

Below Claytor Dam, water levels could increase up to two feet in a matter of minutes. Water levels below Leesville Dam could increase as much as eight feet over a seven-hour period.

Those considering recreating on the rivers should monitor AEP’s website for additional information and follow Smith Mountain or Claytor Facebook pages for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.