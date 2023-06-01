Woman missing out of Franklin County

FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Sallie Newbill, 50, was last seen walking from the Wendy’s in the Westlake area. She is described as 5′6″ tall, blonde hair, wearing gray pants and a white shirt.

Newbill has a medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone who knows where Newbill could be is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 483-3000.

