Woman missing out of Franklin County
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
Sallie Newbill, 50, was last seen walking from the Wendy’s in the Westlake area. She is described as 5′6″ tall, blonde hair, wearing gray pants and a white shirt.
Newbill has a medical condition that requires medication.
Anyone who knows where Newbill could be is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 483-3000.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.