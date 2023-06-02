Birthdays
7@four goes live at Lebanese Festival

Roanoke Lebanese Festival 2023
Roanoke Lebanese Festival 2023(Virginia's Blue Ridge)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After a three-year hiatus, the Roanoke Lebanese Festival returns in 2023! It will be held June 2-4, 2023 at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church, 4730 Cove Road NW, Roanoke. The festival is open Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

7@four’s Melissa Gaona and Logan Sherrill hosted their show live Friday.

The festival features Lebanese food, Lebanese music and traditional Lebanese folk dancers in full costume. Admission and parking are free. Visitors may purchase a wide variety of home-style Lebanese food, and children can participate in activities for an affordable fee.

Menu offerings include meat pies, vegetarian and meat grape leaves, spinach pies, spinach-feta rolls, falafel, grilled lamb and beef kabobs, beef kafta, chicken shawarma wraps, lubee (Lebanese green beans), tabbouleh, cabbage rolls, kibbie, pita bread, hummus, Lebanese cheesecake, baklava, other Lebanese pastries and more.

In addition to onsite dining, takeout will be available throughout the day and evening. Orders may be placed online.

Tours of the church will cover the rich history of Maronite Catholicism, one of the oldest rites within Catholic Christianity, including a display of stained glass windows and icons.

For more information, visit LebaneseFestival.StEliasChurch.org.

