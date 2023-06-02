Birthdays
Blacksburg Yoga studio raising money for orphanage

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - On June 2 and 3, you can get some relaxation in while also helping out a good cause.

In Balance Yoga in Blacksburg is holding their 10th Kunga Fest Fundraiser to benefit Homes of Hope Orphanage.

The orphanage provides a safe home for orphaned, abandoned or trafficked girls in India and Sri Lanka.

Friday and Saturday yoga classes are open to anyone in the community for a donation.

100% of the proceeds will go directly to supporting the orphanage.

“Service is something that that we really value and it really helps to bring our community together,” Owner of In Balance Blacksburg Nicole Lafon said. “The service is a really big piece of what we do just with like that heart of heart of the yoga spirit.”

No membership is required for the fundraiser this weekend.

To access the class schedule click here.

