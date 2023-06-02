Danville man reported missing after being discharged from hospital

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville man has been reported missing.

65-year-old Danny Cox was last reported seen May 24 after being discharged from a hospital in Danville. Before that, he was last seen by his family May 12. He was reported missing May 30. Police say they have received tips about Cox’s whereabouts, but have been unsuccessful in locating him.

Police say Cox is a white man who stands 5′11″ and weighs 150 pounds.

Cox was last known to reside on Baltimore Ave.

Anyone with information on Cox’s whereabouts is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.