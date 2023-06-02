Family Field Trips: Pipestem Adventures

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Families looking for an exciting adventure can take a trip to Pipestem State Park in West Virginia to keep them entertained.

The park hosts Pipestem Adventures, which includes a zipline, skeet shooting, laser tag, archery, and other opportunities for activities.

Pipestem Adventures CEO Paul Buechler visited Here @ Home to explain more about the family-friendly options.

