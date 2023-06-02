Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Habitat For Humanity NRV hoping to build 15 mobility ramps

Habitat For Humanity of the NRV
Habitat For Humanity of the NRV(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Habitat For Humanity of the NRV is working to build and upgrade mobility ramps around the region.

Through the Community Foundation of the NRV’s Give Local NRV Day, donated funds will help build around 15 ramps.

Habitat says ramps are the most commonly asked for need from homeowners in the NRV.

Donations can be made online through now and through Give Local Day on June 28-29.

“The goal is to do 15 ramps with the funds that we receive,” Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity NRV Jim Drader said. “Our goal is $20,000. That provides us with the materials. We’ve been blessed with great volunteer input from all all across the NRV to help do the repair projects, but we just need the material cost covered and this will help that.”

Click here to access the donation page.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Names released of two people found dead after Dublin shooting
Missing two-year-old boy from Hillsville found safe
We increase our chances of storms Saturday afternoon.
Hot, hazy & sunny for Friday; storms arrive Saturday
Roanoke County Police are investigating an incident at McAfee Knob... 5.26.23
Police determine sequence of events in McAfee Knob deaths
Radford Police Chief Jeffrey Dodson, Jr.
Radford Police chief announces resignation

Latest News

7@four Live at the Lebanese Festival- Segment 8
7@four Live at the Lebanese Festival- Segment 8
7@four Live at the Lebanese Festival- Segment 6
7@four Live at the Lebanese Festival- Segment 6
7@four Live at the Lebanese Festival- Segment 7
7@four Live at the Lebanese Festival- Segment 7
Fire destroyed a Randolph Park pool house building in Pulaski County... 5.26.23
Pulaski County accepting donations for Randolph Park pool rebuild project