Habitat For Humanity NRV hoping to build 15 mobility ramps

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Habitat For Humanity of the NRV is working to build and upgrade mobility ramps around the region.

Through the Community Foundation of the NRV’s Give Local NRV Day, donated funds will help build around 15 ramps.

Habitat says ramps are the most commonly asked for need from homeowners in the NRV.

Donations can be made online through now and through Give Local Day on June 28-29.

“The goal is to do 15 ramps with the funds that we receive,” Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity NRV Jim Drader said. “Our goal is $20,000. That provides us with the materials. We’ve been blessed with great volunteer input from all all across the NRV to help do the repair projects, but we just need the material cost covered and this will help that.”

