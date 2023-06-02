Lynchburg Police not pressing charges for crash killing three-year-old.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are not pressing charges for the collision that killed a three-year-old April 18 at the Timberlake Dixie Youth Baseball field.

“Based on interviews with the driver... as well as observations of the interior of the truck, there is no evidence suggesting that the driver was distracted,” said police. The driver reported that he was driving slowly trying to locate a parking space.

The pedestrian, three-year-old Logan Kozlowski, was killed as a result of falling and being run over by a 2014 F-250 truck. The collision occurred in the gravel parking area of a baseball field and multiple witnesses reported that the truck was moving at a low speed, according to police.

