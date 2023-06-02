Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Mountain Valley Pipeline opponents protest debt limit deal, urge support for amendment

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are protesting the debt limit deal that could fast track the controversial project.

Thursday afternoon, they rallied support for an amendment by Sen. Tim Kaine that would remove the project from the legislation.

In Roanoke, pipeline opponents gathered outside the regional office of Sen. Mark Warner to encourage his support of the amendment that Sen. Kaine introduced earlier in the day.

It would remove the provision expediting the Mountain Valley Pipeline from the debt limit legislation.

“One piece of light here is that Sen. Warner has said he will be supporting Sen. Kaine’s amendment,” Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) said to applause.

Supporters of the pipeline say the project is in the national interest.

They argue it will increase the reliability and availability of natural gas, serve additional markets and facilitate the transition to renewable energy.

Kaine hasn’t taken a position on the pipeline, but he says a process that circumvents federal regulators and judicial review is outrageous.

“A sweetheart deal for one company, one project in the U.S. is not something Congress should be doing,” Kaine said in a conference call with reporters Thursday morning.

“We’ve joked that it would take an act of Congress to get this MVP through with all their violations and the courts, but that’s actually what’s happening right now,” said Crystal Mello a community organizer with the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition. “And for the fact that this project is being tied to a fiscal bill that’s unheard of, that should not be happening.”

When Kaine spoke with reporters, he said he was still fighting to get a vote on his amendment.

But no matter what happens with the debt limit legislation over the next few days, opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline say they are planning a major demonstration outside The White House on Thursday June 8.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke County Police are investigating an incident at McAfee Knob... 5.26.23
Police determine sequence of events in McAfee Knob deaths
Names released of four killed in big rig-vs.-SUV crash on I-81
Salem woman killed in crash
Police lights generic
Names released of two people found dead after Dublin shooting
A school report shows an instructional aide grabbed a four year old during school hours
Former school aide charged with assault and battery after allegedly “grabbing student by the neck and shoulders”

Latest News

Sidewalk Art Show in Downtown Roanoke This Weekend
Sidewalk Art Show returns to downtown Roanoke
Sallie Newbill
Woman missing out of Franklin County
Taubman Sidewalk Art Show Returns This Weekend
Football Team, Cheerleading Squad And Marching Band Come To Roanoke College
Football Team, Cheerleading Squad And Marching Band Come To Roanoke College