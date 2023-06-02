Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

One deputy, two inmates hospitalized after Roanoke County crash

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Botetourt County Deputy and two inmates were injured in a crash in Roanoke County Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash blocked traffic on I-81 at mile marker 133.8 southbound, the crash has since been cleared.

Police say The deputy was transporting the two inmates, when the sheriff’s office vehicle was hit by the driver of a Ford pick-up truck. The sheriff’s office vehicle overturned in the median after being hit.

The deputy and two inmates were taken to Lewis Gale Medical center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Names released of two people found dead after Dublin shooting
Missing two-year-old boy from Hillsville found safe
Roanoke County Police are investigating an incident at McAfee Knob... 5.26.23
Police determine sequence of events in McAfee Knob deaths
We increase our chances of storms Saturday afternoon.
Sunny today with more storms on Saturday
Radford Police Chief Jeffrey Dodson, Jr.
Radford Police chief announces resignation

Latest News

Crash kills man in Henry County... 5.26.23
Nine killed in crashes on Virginia highways over Memorial Day weekend
Fatal motor vehicle crashes continue to rise in Virginia and across the country with more...
Memorial Day kicks off 100 deadliest days on the roadways
Salem woman killed in crash
Crash kills man in Henry County... 5.26.23
Man killed in Henry County crash