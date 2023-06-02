One deputy, two inmates hospitalized after Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Botetourt County Deputy and two inmates were injured in a crash in Roanoke County Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash blocked traffic on I-81 at mile marker 133.8 southbound, the crash has since been cleared.

Police say The deputy was transporting the two inmates, when the sheriff’s office vehicle was hit by the driver of a Ford pick-up truck. The sheriff’s office vehicle overturned in the median after being hit.

The deputy and two inmates were taken to Lewis Gale Medical center for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

